...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Light to moderate snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of
25 to 30 below zero with isolated wind chills of 30 to 35 below
zero possible.
* WHERE...Cheyenne, Vedauwoo, Horse Creek and Buford
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1936-2022 Norman R. "Doc" Swanson, 85, of Cheyenne died December 30. He was born on December 6, 1936 in Longmont, Colorado. A Celebration of Life at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center will be announced at a later date. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
