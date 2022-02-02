Norman R. "Doc" Swanson

 

1936-2022 Norman R. "Doc" Swanson, 85, of Cheyenne died December 30. He was born on December 6, 1936 in Longmont, Colorado. A Celebration of Life at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center will be announced at a later date. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

