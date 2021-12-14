...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
To plant a tree in memory of Max Tafoya as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Max Albert Tafoya 1956-2021 We lost our gentle giant, who had a heart bigger than life itself. Max Albert Tafoya, 65, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021. He was born on November 15, 1956, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the son of Joseph and Pauline Arellano Tafoya. He grew up in Cheyenne, attended college in Nebraska before settling in Ogden, Utah for the past 44 years. Max was a devoted husband to Rae for 46 years. The kindest father to Matthew and Mandy, but he lived for his grandchildren, Mikey, Matthew, Shelby, Max and Mia. They were his pride and joy! Max was their mentor, teacher, source of laughter and biggest supporter of all they did. He made sure they had everything they needed most of all that hug! Nothing was about him it was all about his family. Max retired from Harmons Grocery Store after 43 years where he had many friends both co-workers and customers. He always went out of his way to make sure everyone was safe and happy, again never about him. He enjoyed good food, holidays, watching and playing sports with his kids and spending time at the lake making memories with his family. Max is survived by his wife, Rae Tafoya; his children: son, Matthew Tafoya; daughter, Mandy Tafoya; and five grandchildren, Mikey, Matthew, Shelby, Max and Mia. He is also survived by his three brothers, Pete, Jake, and John Tafoya; and sister, Della Macias; as well as many nieces and nephews. Max was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Josie Tafoya; parents; and grandparents. Visitation will be Wednesday, 9-5, and Thursday, 9-5, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 314 East 6th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82007. Interment will follow in Olivet Cemetery, Cheyenne, WY.
