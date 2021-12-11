Max Albert Tafoya

 

1956-2021 Max Albert Tafoya, 65, of Ogden, Utah died December 6. He was born on November 15, 1956 in Cheyenne. Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial to follow in Olivet Cemetery. To view the full obituary visit www.wrcfuneral.com

