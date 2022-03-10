Patricia Ann (Prochaska) Tanner 1932-2022 On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Patricia Tanner, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away at the age of 90 in Loveland, Colorado. Patricia was born January 2, 1932 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Rita and John Prochaska. She received her registered nursing degree from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Rochester, MN. She was employed as an OR nurse In Rochester, Iowa City and DePaul Hospital in Cheyenne, WY. On October 21, 1959 she married Gerald Tanner. They raised three children, Angie, Beth and Craig. Patricia attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Cheyenne, WY and was a member of the Holy Trinity Council of Catholic Women. She was an avid reader of mystery novels and particularly enjoyed Agatha Christie. She was dedicated to her family and most vacations and free time were centered around family outings, visiting relatives, and watching her grandchildren play sports. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; daughter, Beth; parents, John and Rita; and two siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Angie (Glenn), son, Craig (Ruth); son-in-law, Charlie; four grandchildren, Jon, Matt, Mark, and Emily; two great-grandchildren; and four siblings. Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association.