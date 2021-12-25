Mary G. Tarantola

 

1927-2021 Mary G. Tarantola, 94, of Cheyenne died December 11. Mary was born April 14, 1927 in Findlay, Illinois. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m.on Thursday, January 6, 2021 at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with an interment to follow at Beth El Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Tarantola as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus