Mary G. (Hoke) Tarantola 1927-2021 Mary G. Hoke Tarantola, 94, passed away Saturday, December 11 at Life Care Center of Cheyenne where she received senior care for the past three years. Mary was born April 14, 1927 in Findlay, IL to Chet and Gladys Hoke. The family moved to Cheyenne when Mary was 14 years old. She attended McCormick Jr. High School and graduated from Cheyenne High in 1945. Following high school, Mary attended the University of Wyoming. During a USO dance in Cheyenne, Mary met Antonio "Tony" Tarantola. On July 3, 1947 Mary and Tony were married. Together they raised five children and shared a life together for 65 years until Tony's passing in 2012. They were tireless and selfless in their efforts to provide guidance and whatever support was needed for the family to grow and thrive from birth to adulthood. Through the years, Mary worked for the Veterans Administration, DePaul Hospital and Colour Graphics Screen Printing. Mary was a voracious reader and incredibly creative and talented in many areas of interest. She was amazing at sewing clothes for her children and grandchildren, and could upholster furniture, automobile seats and anything that needed to be covered or re-covered. She loved to paint and sketch. Knitting was a favorite pastime, as was producing endless pottery art pieces with her own unique flair. Also, she adeptly created a beautiful stained-glass window for the family room in their home. Her creativeness was unbridled. Her children and grandchildren benefitted greatly from her many talents, and her desire to help them with a myriad of school clubs, projects and activities. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Carmen Roben of Decatur, IL and Hillis Collins, Pasadena, CA. She is survived by children, Bryan Tarantola of Jackson Hole, Bob (Carol) of Casper, John (James Duffy) of Denver, CO, Kathi (John McBride) of Cheyenne and, Chris (Tricia) of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Kristi Tarantola Krembs (Fritz) of Evergreen, CO, Anthony Tauchen (Angelia) of Las Vegas, NV, Geoff Tarantola (Joanna) of Salt Lake City, UT, Andrew Tauchen (Brittany Nuoci) of Westminster, CO, Allison Miller of Erie, CO, Todd Tarantola of Ft. Collins, CO, Izzy Tarantola and Gabbi Tarantola of Cheyenne, Josh Tyler and Julie Tyler of Powell, CO; great-grandchildren, Anton and Zola Krembs of Evergreen, CO, Monroe Miller of Erie, CO, Brie Tauchen of Las Vegas, NV; and nephews and nieces. Funeral service will be held in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 with a reception to follow. The family suggests memorials be sent to Cheyenne Animal Shelter or Laramie County Community College Art Department.
