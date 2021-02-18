...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County including Glendo and Wheatland,
Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne, and the
Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie.
* WHEN...9 AM MST until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs. Areas of drifting snow may also result in
slick roads and reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
