Phyllis Tarr
1955-2021 Phyllis Tarr, 65, of Cheyenne died February 7. She was born in Butte, Montana on September 23, 1955. Cremation has taken place. Services will be held on March 13, 2021 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view full obituary go to www.wrcfuneral.com.

