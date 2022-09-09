...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility will be dropping to less than one quarter of a
mile overnight.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County. This includes the city of
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Mary Jane Tatum 1951-2022 Mary Jane Tatum, of Cheyenne, passed away on September 4th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with respiratory illness. She was born on April 20th, 1951 in Greeley, Colorado to William and Betty Morrison. She married Rollie A. Tatum on December 13th, 1968 and she then graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1969. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years and her children: daughters Janel Tatum of Cheyenne and Mendi Tatum (Casey) of Cheyenne; Son Andy Tatum (Heidi) of Cheyenne; Brother William Morrison Jr, Cheyenne; Sisters Sandy Halbrook of Gillette, Wyoming, and Paula Wilson of Cheyenne; six grandchildren, Ryan Bruner, Isabelle Bruner, Abigail Bruner, Hunter Horton, Emily Tatum, and Rogan Tatum. She is preceded in death by her father, William Morrison and mother, Betty Hollenbeck. A family viewing and funeral services will be held September 12th, 2022, at Schrader's funeral home, 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne WY 82001. The viewing will be held from 1:00-3:00 pm and the services will be held at 3:00 pm. Reception will be held after services (4:00 pm) at the Picnic Shelter next to the Cheyenne Aquatics Center at 901 Martin Esquibel Drive, Cheyenne WY, 82001.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Tatum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.