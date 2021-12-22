Lila Ann Taylor 1934-2021 Lila Ann Taylor, 87, of Cheyenne, died on December 20, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born on November 20, 1934 in Stronghurst,Illinois Mrs. Taylor was the loving wife of Gene Taylor, whom she married on January 28th 1954 in Burlington, Iowa. She was a homemaker, and raised three sons. She worked at Conrad's Department Store, Joslin's Department Store and was a member of the Women's Group at RLDS. Lila loved watching her sports, in particular the Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos, and was becoming a fan of the Colorado Avalanche. Her other interests included traveling to various locations in the US with her husband, numerous camping trips with the family, and accompanying Gene on long walks around the city. She is survived by a brother Harold (Judy) Parsons; 3 sisters, Fran McCormick, Linda Walker, and Blanche Holmes; 3 sons, John (Jean) Taylor, William (Helena) Taylor, Dan (Julie) Taylor; 8 grandsons, Juston (Sheri), Jory (Christina), Jace, Mason (Sharlene), Chris, Nick(Courtney), Josh(Karley), Jeremy(Crystal); and 10 great grandchildren. There were also many nieces and nephews and close friends. Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Taylor on October 18th, 2018; her parents, Chester Parsons and Maude Magnusson; brothers, Norman Parsons, Raymond Parsons, and Charles Parsons; and her sisters, Alice Hollingsworth, Evelyn Rodgers, Carol Mahoney, and Susan McGann. Visitation will be Tuesday, 9-5, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to immediately follow at The Gathering Place. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
