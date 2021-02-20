1955-2021 Tracy Rae Tearnan, 65, of Cheyenne died February 16. Tracy was born November 28, 1955 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

