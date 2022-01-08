Nancy Jean Temte 1951-2022 Nancy Jean Temte, 70, passed away December 17, 2021 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO. Nancy was born April 24, 1951 in Oklahoma City, OK to John N. and Marion J. Temte. The family moved to Cheyenne, WY in 1962, where she graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1970. Nancy worked as a service representative for the phone company, starting her career in Cheyenne when it was known as Mountain Bell. She finished her career in Colorado, where she retired. Nancy enjoyed people, whether she was helping customers with their needs, or offering help to friends and family. She was a very loving daughter, sister and friend, and was always "fun Aunt Nancy" to her nieces and nephews. She had a passion for collecting dolls, which started as a child and continued throughout her life. She is survived by her siblings: Lynn Atherton, Littleton, CO; John Temte (Marsha), Cheyenne, WY; Tom Temte (Myrna), Spokane, WA; Stan Temte (Linda), Laramie, WY; Patty Brandt (Keith), Sheridan, WY; Peggy DeCecco (Steve), Casper, WY; and Dean Temte (Annette), Cheyenne, WY. She is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held January 15 at 10:00 AM at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes, 1900 East 19th Street, Cheyenne, WY. Per Nancy's wishes, there will be no visitation and cremation has taken place. Internment will be at Memorial Gardens in Cheyenne, WY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels.