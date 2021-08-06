...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Saturday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Includes much of Southeast Wyoming except for Goshen county
which includes the town of Torrington and eastern Laramie county
which includes the town of Pine Bluffs.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Saturday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Robert "Bob" Arthur Tenney 1946-2021 Robert "Bob" Arthur Tenney, 75, died Saturday July 31, 2021, at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born March 20, 1946, in Billings, Montana, the son of Raymond Tenney and Florence E. Wagstaff (Kansier). He was predeceased by his wife Pamela K. McClure-Tenney. He held many track records, played football, and wrestled at West High School, in Billings, Montana from 1962-1965. He proudly served as a Sargent on the 64th Advisory Team in the U.S Army and was the recipient of Bronze Star for his courageous effort during the Vietnam War. He was discharged on August 25, 1968. He was the President of the Sweetwater County Recreation Board in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1983. His career spanned from Safety Supervisor at Conoco Pipeline, Owner of Magic Car Wash and XE Distributing, to being a Supervisor at Colorado Lein. He was an active member of the Shrine Indians and a 32 degree Freemason. For numerous years, he was a volunteer at Cheyenne Frontier Days, and helped coach soccer for the Cheyenne Sting Soccer Association. He is survived by his children, Troy Robert Tenney of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Tiffany Dawn Pfouts, of Cary, North Carolina, and Alex Clark McClure of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and four grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4pm at Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required to attend the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetic Association and/or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.