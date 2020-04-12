Terry Allison

Terry Lee Allison, 70, passed April 4 in Cheyenne after a long fought battle with COPD.
He was born Dec. 1, 1949, to Marilyn Sue Holcom and Edgar Lee Allison in Denver.
Terry spent the better part of 50 years as a parts manager at various auto dealers throughout Colorado and Wyoming. Most recently, he ran the parts departments at Auto Nation dealerships in Highlands Ranch and Golden, Colo. He retired three years ago, and together with his beloved wife, Robin, his dreams came true and they moved to Hillsdale on their own ranch.
In his younger years, he had passions for car racing, GTOs, fishing, hunting and music. He liked to restore old GTOs, and was a magnificent musician throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sue and Leon; his brothers, Randy and Timothy; and his sister, Kathy.
His survivors include his wife, Robin; daughters, Michelle Owens (Steven), Makayla Allison and Stevie Delker; sons, Terry Lee Allison II, Marty Cadwallader and Grant Cadwallader; siblings, Cindy Lee (Andy), Margie Bloom (Dan), Michael St. John (Shannon) and Daniel St. John (Denise); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.