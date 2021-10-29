Vernon A. Testerman 1955-2021 Vernon A. Testerman, Sr., 66 of Burns, WY went to heaven on October 26, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born January 1, 1955 in Havre de Grace, Maryland to Edd and Josephine Testerman. He graduated from Susquehannock High School (Glenrock, PA) in 1972 and Tabernacle Baptist College in 1993. He married Cynthia Moser on February 23, 1974 in Jefferson, PA. He was a machinist, carpenter, craftsman and especially a Pastor. He enjoyed hunting, working with his hands, vintage cars, poetry, loved his grandkids, and giving a hand to anybody in need. He was a Christian of the Baptist persuasion, member of the Burns Utility Board, and supporter of the NRA. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Testerman of Burns; children Vernon Testerman, Jr. of Gillette, WY, Angela (Rustin) Sundstrom of Moorefield, NE, Gabriel Testerman of Cheyenne and Anna (Jessie) Tribby of Burns; grandchildren, Alton, Priscilla, Katelyn, Reagan, Cheyenne, Jordan, Sierra, Savannah, April, Jim Bob, Benjamin, Melody, Montana, Autumn and Jenna; siblings, Bonnie Cook of East Berlin, PA, Gloria (Terry) Welsh of Lebanon, TN, Deborah Szczpanski of York PA, Cindy (Earl) Schuchart of Spring Grove, PA and Pamela (Wayne) Rauhauser of York. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the North Building Meeting Room of Burns Town Hall. Interment will follow in Burns Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
