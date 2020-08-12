Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING TODAY AND AGAIN THURSDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR ELEVATED WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, 308, 309, AND 310... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR ELEVATED WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, 308, 309, AND 310... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301 THROUGH 308. * WIND...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH SUSTAINED WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...8 TO 13 PERCENT. * HAINES...5/6. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW...OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&