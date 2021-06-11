Tamela Kay Thiede
1958-2020 Tamela Kay Thiede, 62, of Cheyenne died December 15. She was born on April 18, 1958 in Torrington, Wyoming. Services will be Saturday, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

