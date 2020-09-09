1942-2020 Gerald K. "Gary" Thieman, Jr., 77, of Cheyenne died September 5. Visitation will be Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m., at the Rugged Cross Chapel in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
