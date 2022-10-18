Ellen L. Thomas

 

Ellen L. Thomas, 79, of Cheyenne died September 23. She was born May 21, 1943 in Russell Springs, Kansas. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

