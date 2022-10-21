...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Saturday. Strongest winds for Cheyenne
may occur between midnight and 6 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE
WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 430 THROUGH 437...
...TODAYS RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 430 THROUGH 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Saturday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through
Saturday evening.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 20 to 25 MPH, gusts between 35
to 40 mph Saturday.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, very low relative humidity, and warm temperatures
can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Ellen Louise Thomas 1943-2022 Ellen Louise Thomas died peacefully at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne Wyoming on September 23, 2022 following a long illness. She was 79 years old. Ellen was born May 21, 1943, to Raymond and Wanda Wycoff in Colby. Kansas. She was the third of five children. After moving with her family from Russell Springs to Oakley, Kansas in 1948, Ellen attended Oakley Public Schools where she loved sports, clubs and social activities. She graduated from Oakley High School, Class of 1961. Following graduation, Ellen attended beautician school in Salina, Kansas. In 1967, she moved to New Jersey with her husband, Fred Cavallo, where Ellen opened her own beauty salon and lived the "East Coast life", meeting her best lifelong friend, Sue Bilotti. In 1969, Ellen and Fred relocated to Florida where daughter, Alissa, and son, Fred Jr., were born. In 1975, Ellen moved cross-country to Cheyenne, Wyoming with Alissa and Fred Jr. to be closer to her family, and she lived the remainder of her life as a proud citizen of Cheyenne. Ellen loved being a mom, cooking meals, family gatherings, class reunions, Cheyenne Frontier Days, and her many friends. She was employed at various occupations in Cheyenne including working at the Laramie County Clerk's office. In 1980, her loving and devoted daughter, Megan, was born. Always a Kansan at heart, Ellen loved sunflowers and wide-open spaces. Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Wanda Wycoff; husband, Jack Thomas; sister, Billie June Miller; son-in-law, Brent Dougherty; niece, Amy Broyles; and nephew, Nick Moeder. She is survived by sisters, Boni Tobin and Dina Dinkel; brother, Ray (Virginia) Wycoff; daughters, Megan Gannon, Alissa (Warren) Curry and Toni Thomas; son, Fred (Katie) Cavallo; grandchildren, Eva, Olivia and Matthew (Kathy); and by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her lively outgoing presence in this mortal world. Bless your soul Ellen Louise! A memorial service will be celebrated on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A reception will immediately follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com. "More precious was the light in your eyes than all the roses in the world" (Edna St. Vincent Millay)
