1941-2020 Elsie E. Thomas, 79, of Cheyenne died September 3. Elsie was born on January 27, 1941 in Greeley, CO to Perry and Elnora Halpin. Services are not scheduled at this time.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cheyenne could see earliest snow in nearly a century
- New businesses bring fresh experiences to Cheyenne
- Lawsuits allege repeated excessive use of force by Cheyenne Police Department officer
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- CFD’s new food vendor comes to town for Labor Day weekend
- Tips from the state health officer: How to keep kids healthy at school during COVID-19
- Police blotter 9-2-20
- Parties blamed in Laramie COVID spread
- Legal community remembers Judge Ed Grant as a “one-of-a-kind character"
- Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming up by two Wednesday
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.