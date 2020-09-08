Elsie E. Thomas
1941-2020 Elsie E. Thomas, 79, of Cheyenne died September 3. Elsie was born on January 27, 1941 in Greeley, CO to Perry and Elnora Halpin. Services are not scheduled at this time.

