Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.