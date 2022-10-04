Floyd E Thomas 1939-2022 Floyd E. Thomas passed away at his TTnT Ranch home north of Cheyenne, Wy, on September 29, 2022. Floyd was born June 22, 1939, in Lusk, Wyoming to Albert E. and Thelma (Middleton) Thomas. He was raised at the Thomas family Ranch north of Fort Laramie, Wyoming and graduated from Fort Laramie High School with the Class of 1958. Shortly after, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Serving aboard the Destroyer, U.S.S. Ingraham, Floyd saw duty in Cuba, Italy, the Mediterranean Sea and was Honorably discharged in 1962. On Oct 7, 1958, Floyd married the love of his life, Ann Lee (Shearer)in Torrington, Wyoming. Floyd started his career in the Oil Industry at Shawnee, Wyoming in 1962, then moved his family to Kenai, Alaska, working for Pan America Oil Company, (later Amoco and British Petroleum) on Off-Shore Platforms in the Cook Inlet and Alaska's North Slope. Amoco Oil Company moved Floyd to the Overseas Division working in China, South Africa, Venezuela, Australia, the North Sea, Azerbaijan, and Madagascar. He worked in domestic Fields in Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, California, Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming, and Utah. Ann and Floyd retired in 1998 and decided to revisit their western heritage. After building their country home, they made it their business to sponsor events in their large arena, boarding horses, overnight horse boarding, roughstock overflow for CFD, reenactments, and raising, most especially reining horses. Floyd is survived by his wife, Ann, daughters, Lisa Skinner of Sumter, South Carolina, Abbie (Jimmy) Madrid of Kenai, Alaska, sister, Linda Gail (Arthur) Hageman of Douglas, Wy., foster sister-in-law, Sharon (Lass) Field. Grandchildren, Sarah (Aaron) McDonough of Sumter, South Carolina, Ryan (Cassie) Skinner of Raymond, New Hampshire, Jacob (Branda) Madrid and Vinnie Madrid of Kenai, Alaska. Great-Grandchildren, Kalynn and Johnathan McDonough, Weston and Carson Skinner, Harper, Olive, and Fowler Madrid, and many loving nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his mother and father, two sisters, Rosie (Raymond) Hunt, Joan (Harold) Jones, foster brother, Samuel Field, in-laws, Fritz and Kathryn (Kate) Leachman, and Lee Shearer. Services will be held at 11 A.M. October 11, 2022, at Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave. Cheyenne, Wy. Interment will be held in the family plot in Lusk, Wyoming at 11 A.M., Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Contributions in Memory of Floyd may be sent to Cowgirls of the West, P.O. Box 525, Cheyenne, Wy. 82003 or the charity of your choice.
