Thomas Roeseler

Thomas J. Roeseler, 88, of Cheyenne passed away April 8 in Cheyenne.
He was born Feb. 25, 1932, to Arthur and Gertrude Roeseler.
Tom married Olive Turk on June 16, 1958. He and his wife were avid dancers and were well recognized at every dance hall they went to, including the Mayflower, Palomino Club, Officers Club on base, Little America, Hitching Post and Little Bear. They were great companions and dancing was their passion whether they were at home or out on the town.
Tom started off as a delivery driver for Plains Dairy and then served his country in the U.S. Navy up until his retirement.
Tom is survived by four sisters, Linda Zumbrun, Nancy Blenz, Mary Grady and Blanche Cobrun; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years; both parents; two brothers; and a sister.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tom and Joe Grady, Greg Tomince, John Blenz and Jon Radomsky.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of their choice.
Private family services will be held.
View Tom’s obituary at www.wrcfuneral.com.
This is a paid obituary.