Roland Louis Thomas 1922-2021 Roland Louis Thomas, 99, of Cheyenne passed away October 23, 2021 at the VA Medical Center. Roland was born September 25, 1922 in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts to Domonic and Marguerite (Binnett) Thomas. He married Helen Alice LaRoach on November 15, 1944 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Roland was trained as a machinist and spent 30 years in the United States Navy. Roland worked for 23 years as a civilian at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, serving as a heating foreman. He also helped build the Atlas and Minuteman missile systems. Roland was Cheyenne's last Pearl Harbor survivor. On December 7, 1941 he was a mess cook aboard the USS Perry D.M.S. 17 that fell under attack from the Japanese throughout the Pacific theater before the ship was sunk in the Palau Islands. Roland was a life long member of many organizations to include the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1881, American Legion Post 6, Fraternal Order of Eagles, The Fleet Reserve Association Branch 59, and the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association. Roland very much enjoyed spending time with his cats, working on jigsaw puzzles, building models, and reading books. Roland is survived by his daughter, Janet (Cary Deschene) Toler of Cheyenne; sister, Reta McAloon of Springfield, Massachusetts; grandchild, Brianna (Kyler) Collins of Cheyenne; great-grandchildren, Kayslee, and Oakleigh Collins, both of Cheyenne. Roland was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Thomas; parents, Domonic and Marguerite Thomas; son, Robert Thomas; brothers, Bernard Thomas, Neil Thomas, and Richard Thomas. A visitation will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Wednesday, October 27th, from 4-6 p.m. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Wednesday, October 27th, at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday, October 28th at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Beth El. Reception to follow at the VFW post 1881. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roland's name to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.