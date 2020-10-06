1958-2020 Connie Jean Thompson, 62, of Colorado Springs, Colorado died October 2. She was born on September 24, 1958 in Cheyenne. Services will be Friday, 1:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Following the burial there will be a reception at The Gathering Place. To view a live webcast of the services please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

