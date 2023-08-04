James Arnold Thompson

 

1939-2023 James Arnold Thompson, 83, of Cheyenne died July 31. He was born on October 6, 1939 in New Raymer, Colorado. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus