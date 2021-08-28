Linda Lee Thompson 1952-2021 Linda Lee Thompson died suddenly August 13. She is preceded in death by parents Bobby and Peggy Thompson and sister Terry Lynn Thompson . She is survived by brother Steven and sister-in-law Geri of New Brighton, Mn., niece Juli of Lafayette, La. and nephew Daniel of Salt Lake City. She is a graduate of Hamline University. and received an M.A. in special education from the University of Wyoming. Linda Lee was proud of her service as a Vista volunteer and her work on many political campaigns in the '60's and '70's. She was a popular cocktail waitress at the Hitching Post back in the day, and was a long-time employee of the USPS. She loved music, especially that of John Denver and her first love, Dean Martin. She was a great fan of 1960's TV westerns, particularly Gunsmoke and The Virginian. She enjoyed a good joke, a good story, and a good glass of wine. Linda Lee cared deeply about animals and devoted much of her energy to caring for abandoned, mistreated, and unwanted animals. Her many friends in the community who shared her concern for animals will miss her. There will be a gathering of friends at a later date. Memorials to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter are appreciated.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.