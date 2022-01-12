Vanessa Jean Thompson

 

1961-2021 Vanessa Jean Thompson, 60, of Cheyenne died December 29. She was born on February 16, 1961 in Cheyenne to Duane Bechtel and Florence Bradley. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

