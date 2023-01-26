Linda Lee (Zimmer) Thoms 1944-2023 Linda L. Thoms, 78, of Cheyenne, WY passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 6, 2023. Linda was born to Irene and Fay Zimmer of Minot, ND on July 10, 1944. She was born and raised in Minot, ND and graduated class of 1962. Linda married Rick Thoms on August 1, 1964 in Minot ND. Linda and Rick made Minot ND home with a short stay in South Carolina then returning to Minot, ND. Linda and Rick raised their son (Ronald) and daughter (Toni) in Burlington, ND. Linda worked retail for Sears Roebuck for over 20 years. She also worked for Tollefson's Carpetland until she retired in 2004. Linda and Rick then moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming to enjoy retirement. Linda soon became very bored and began working at Ann's Hallmark until the store closed in 2020. She enjoyed home improvement projects, gardening, spending time with family and camping. She is survived by her Son, Ronald Thoms, daughter Toni (Jeff) Hayes, Grandchildren, Richard Thoms, Katearie Thoms, Carolyn Hayes, Miranda Hayes, Samuel Thoms, Kiara Thoms, great grandchildren Angel Thoms, Sativa Thoms and Yuki-Onna Thoms, of Cheyenne, WY. Her Sister Janice (Bob) Zook, Little Falls Minnesota and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rick Thoms, Father Fay Zimmer, Mother Irene Zimmer, Sisters-Bev Dearborn, Sharon Reinier, Marilyn Megaard, Brothers-Willard Zimmer, Dwayne Zimmer and Conrad Zimmer. Services will be held on February 3, 2023 at 2 pm, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
