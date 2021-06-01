Joel Thornton 1981-2021 Joel Thornton, 39, of Cheyenne passed away May 29, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born September 21, 1981 in Cheyenne to Susan and Jay Thornton. He was a chef, he was an avid guitar player, a creative writer and had a deep belief of the afterlife. Joel is survived by his mother, Susan Thornton of Cheyenne; father, Jay Thornton (Delma Lozano) of Cheyenne; daughter, Mallauri Thornton of Texas; siblings, Leroy Lozano and Leslie Lozano; and seven aunts and uncles and numerous cousins in the Thorne family. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jonah and Sean Thornton. A celebration of life will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A private interment will be held at a later date. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
