The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 736 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of Hillsdale, or 10 miles east of Cheyenne, moving south at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne and Carpenter.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 366 and
384.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Cheyenne.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
1929-2021 Elizabeth C. Tillman, 91, of Cheyenne died August 8. Elizabeth was born August 31, 1929 in Maryland. Services will be held at a later date. Service date and time to be announced. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
