Rance L. Tillman 1990-2022 Loss of our loving son and devoted bicyclist and adventurer, Rance L. Tillman, 31, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on April 2, 2022. Rance was born August 25, 1990 in Los Angeles, California. He graduated from Mayfair High School and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. He was an avid BMX bike rider, enjoyed painting and drawing, skate boarding, and collecting comic books and figurines. He moved to Cheyenne to live with his father and to work at the bicycle store and held various painting jobs while continuing his education at LCCC. He will be remembered as a loving, selfless and courageous brother. Rance is survived by his mother, father and twin sisters. His infectious spirit and loving kindness will be missed by his family, friends and all that knew him. Services will be held in California with interment to follow in the Riverside Veterans National Cemetery.

