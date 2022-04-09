...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

Rance L. Tillman 1990-2022 Loss of our loving son and devoted bicyclist and adventurer, Rance L. Tillman, 31, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on April 2, 2022. Rance was born August 25, 1990 in Los Angeles, California. He graduated from Mayfair High School and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. He was an avid BMX bike rider, enjoyed painting and drawing, skate boarding, and collecting comic books and figurines. He moved to Cheyenne to live with his father and to work at the bicycle store and held various painting jobs while continuing his education at LCCC. He will be remembered as a loving, selfless and courageous brother. Rance is survived by his mother, father and twin sisters. His infectious spirit and loving kindness will be missed by his family, friends and all that knew him. Services will be held in California with interment to follow in the Riverside Veterans National Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Rance Tillman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.