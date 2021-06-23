Jennifer Tilton 1954-2021 Jennifer Tilton, age 67 died on June 17, 2021 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the youngest of 5 girls and was born in Ft Erie Canada. In 1984 she and Buddy met in Rawlins, WY and were married 3 months later in Cheyenne. Jennifer studied hard and proudly became a US citizen in 1999. Jennifer is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years Beryl E "Buddy" Tilton, son Erik Tilton, Rapid City; daughter Rhiannon (David) McAlary, PA; Special daughter Justine (Leon) Morris, Cheyenne, WY and Gena Tilton Cheyenne WY. Also surviving are 2 sisters, Grandchildren: Tiffani Tilton, Joshua (Brittany) Morris, Justin (Taylor) Morris, Gavin & Ryan McAlary and Gt Grandchildren Anna, Landon, Nolan & Kaden Morris. Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents Reginald & Mair Monkhouse, sisters Brenda & Auriol; and grandson Jacob Morris. Memorial Services and interment will be held at a later date at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens, Cheyenne WY. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jennifer's honor to either: Vucurevich CCI, Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, Angel Canyon Rd, Kanab, UT.
