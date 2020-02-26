Timothea Crowe

Timothea “Timmy” Crowe, 80, of Cheyenne died Feb. 23 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne.
She was born Dec. 31, 1939, in Casper.
Cremation has taken place at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
Updated: February 26, 2020 @ 6:34 am
