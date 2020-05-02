Timothy Cook

Timothy Joseph Cook, 69, of Denver passed away April 28 in Denver.
He was born Aug. 9, 1951, in Cheyenne to Alex and Charlotte Cook. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Mollie) Cook Sr. of Cheyenne; daughter, Jennifer (Brad) Rezac of Cheyenne; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty Jean Martinez.
Cremation has taken place and private services will be held at Olivet Cemetery.
Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
