Debra Diane Todd 1953-2021 Debra Diane Todd left this life at age 67 on Friday, January 01, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. She was born January 28, 1953 in Ft Collins, Colorado, the only daughter of Robert L. Todd and Shirley Nadine Seaworth. Debra grew up in Ft. Collins along with four brothers who cherished her, but teased her incessantly as brothers will. She attended Washington grade school, Lincoln Junior High and Poudre High School where she graduated in 1971. Debra did attend Colorado State University for a brief time studying Horticulture. While growing up Debra learned a lot about bookkeeping helping her mother keep the books for her father's businesses. Debra relocated to Cheyenne, Wyoming in the mid-1980s, going to work at Ford Motor Credit for 20 years. She later did bookkeeping for Home Depot. In 1985, Debra married John Trefren and helped raise his two children, Stephanie and Eugene. Debra and John later divorced. While living in Cheyenne Debra involved herself in her passion of gardening where she became a Master Gardner. Debra enjoyed visiting her Mountain property seeing friends and family. She loved seeing the wild flowers and humming birds. Her kind and gentle soul will be missed by all. Debra is survived by her brothers M.E. Todd, Larry G. Todd, Jerry E. Todd, Robert F. Todd and their spouses. She is also survived by her Aunt Beth Seaworth, her Aunt Mary and Uncle Hubert Jones, and 20 plus nieces and nephews. Debra was preceded in death by her parents and one Niece, Elizabeth Todd. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions are requested to the Prairie Garden Club, PO Box 3154, Cheyenne, WY 82003. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Protesters burn masks, call on governor to “stop the tyranny" of health orders
- Nonviolent “Stop the Steal” protest held in Cheyenne as mob invades Capitol in D.C.
- Marian Orr leaves legacy as Cheyenne’s first female mayor
- Suspect in custody after "troubling" car fire near Wyoming Capitol building
- Doors of Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department vandalized with fake blood
- Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remain relatively steady
- What are Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift songs doing in "Bridgerton"?
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- Lummis votes against certification of electors in Pennsylvania
- New businesses expand shopping opportunities in Cheyenne
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.