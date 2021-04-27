Henry "Howard" Todd 1929-2021 Henry "Howard" Todd, 91, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Friday, April 23, 2021. Howard was born December 10, 1929 in Hillsdale, Wyoming, a son of the late Patrick T. and Etta May (Thomas) Todd. Howard honorably served in the United States Navy during WWII and the Korean war. Howard worked as a Welder Pipefitter for many years. Howard is survived by daughter, Rebecca Maston; step-children, Bruce (Lori) Fisher, Danny Fisher, Carla (Jim) Brown, Julie McMullin, Cindy (Todd) Brown and Joy Hughes; one grandchild; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife, Clara C. Fisher-Todd; his first wife, Betty Harris; and parents. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Following the service interment will be held at the Cheyenne National Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Moose Lodge. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
+2
+2
To plant a tree in memory of Henry Todd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.