...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND
VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430...431...433...435...
436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW
HUMIDITY FWZ 430...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 430.
* WIND...Strong southwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph are
possible Friday.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Carol Toft 1941-2022 Carol Toft passed away on April 14 at Davis Hospice in Cheyenne. It was three days before her 81st birthday. Decades ago as a 31-year-old mother, she faced a grave cancer prognosis and prayed to live long enough to raise her four young children. 47 years and 10 grandkids later, the cancer returned and took her body. That cancer is dead. Carol's soul lives. Some might remember her for her accomplishments and local involvement: high school valedictorian and top nursing student at the University of Nebraska, Cub Scout den mother, Eagle Scout mom, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, Cook-McCann softball coach, solver of intractable math homework for the students of Indian Hills, Cole Pool Board Member, Cheyenne Symphony bassoon player, Hobbs nurse, tolerator of and then whisperer to pet snakes and iguanas, JC Penny volunteer of the year, Smokin' Boots Dancer, and P.E.O. sister. But most who knew her remember her best as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, and friend. A genius at grandmothering, Carol loved hosting people at her home and mountain cabin and making everyone feel comfortable. (So she wasn't a five-star chef, but few of us bowl strikes for all ten frames.) She is survived by her husband, Tom (who once taught her in a class and couldn't believe such a beauty dated let alone married him) and sons Eric, David, and Mark; grandkids, Tom, Quintin, Sarah, Rachel, Luke, Iza, Michael, Joanna, Caroline and Félix; son-in-law, Matt Pope; daughters-in-law Roma, Beth, and Ariane; granddaughter-in-law, Elsa (Froelicher) Pope; grandson-in-law, Lane Brooks; and sisters Nancy Reichow and Barbara Guyer. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sweet daughter, Karen Pope, whom Carol was especially looking forward to seeing and embracing again. Vigil for the Deceased will be Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral. To view a live webcast of the Funeral Liturgy please visit - https://www.stmarycathedral.com/livestream Friends may donate to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and may also visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com