...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Toft as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Carol Toft 1941-2022 Carol Toft passed away on April 14 at Davis Hospice in Cheyenne. It was three days before her 81st birthday. Decades ago as a 31-year-old mother, she faced a grave cancer prognosis and prayed to live long enough to raise her four young children. 47 years and 10 grandkids later, the cancer returned and took her body. That cancer is dead. Carol's soul lives. Some might remember her for her accomplishments and local involvement: high school valedictorian and top nursing student at the University of Nebraska, Cub Scout den mother, Eagle Scout mom, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, Cook-McCann softball coach, solver of intractable math homework for the students of Indian Hills, Cole Pool Board Member, Cheyenne Symphony bassoon player, Hobbs nurse, tolerator of and then whisperer to pet snakes and iguanas, JC Penny volunteer of the year, Smokin' Boots Dancer, and P.E.O. sister. But most who knew her remember her best as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, and friend. A genius at grandmothering, Carol loved hosting people at her home and mountain cabin and making everyone feel comfortable. (So she wasn't a five-star chef, but few of us bowl strikes for all ten frames.) She is survived by her husband, Tom (who once taught her in a class and couldn't believe such a beauty dated let alone married him) and sons Eric, David, and Mark; grandkids. Tom, Quintin, Sarah, Rachel, Luke, Iza, Michael, Joanna, Caroline and Félix; son-in-law, Matt Pope; daughters-in-law Roma, Beth, and Ariane; granddaughter-in-law, Elsa (Froelicher) Pope; grandson-in-law, Lane Brooks; and sisters Nancy Reichow and Barbara Guyer. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sweet daughter, Karen Pope, whom Carol was especially looking forward to seeing and embracing again. Vigil for the Deceased will be Thursday, 7:00 p.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral. Friends may donate to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and may also visit her webpage at www.wrcfuneral.com
