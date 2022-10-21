Carol L Tomich

 

1941-2022 Carol L Tomich, 81, of Cheyenne died October 19. Carol L. Tomich, 81, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on October 19, 2022. Carol was born September 13, 1941, in Reddington, Nebraska. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 9:00 am at St Joseph's Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.schradercares.com.

