Catherine Georgia Torres 1956-2022 Catherine Georgia Torres, 66, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at her residence. Catherine was born February 22, 1956 in Denver Colorado, daughter of the late Benito and Victoria Benavidez. Catherine was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. She enjoyed being outside in the garden, watching her daily soaps, and gushing over her grandchildren. She was also an avid Denver Broncos fan. Catherine is survived by her husband Anthony; daughter Ashley; son, Taber (late daughter-in-law, Dale); and grandchildren, Clay, William, Daimyon, Sadie, Portia, Dausyn, Dominyck and Emme; sisters, Noreen and Bernadette; and brother, Leroy. She is preceded in death by her parents. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 18th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
