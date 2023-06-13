Virginia Lee Torres 1945-2023 Beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend Virginia Torres died on Feb. 3, 2023. She was born on May 1, 1945, in Cheyenne. Virginia became a licensed Realtor in 1999, until she retired in 2021 with Pinnacle Real Estate and Management, LLC. She loved her job as a Realtor, and loved helping her clients. She was a top producer at The Property Exchange many times throughout her real estate career. Prior to that, she was a barber on F.E. Warren Air Force Base before opening her own barbershop, Unisex Headquarters. In her early 20's, she was the manager for a couple of night clubs in Los Angeles, where she learned to be a pool shark. She was successful at everything she did and loved her choice of professions. Virginia was quite a whirlwind! Very independent, progressive and ahead of her time, she had an "I can do it if someone else can" attitude. She was a loving caretaker to her late husband, a lover of people whom she took under her wing, and a lover of Jesus who wanted everyone to know about her Lord and Savior. Virginia was a member of Creative Ministries Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years and then ran the overheads, and a Kiwanis Club member and was active in doing the meeting prayers. In her earlier years, she loved to play pool, in which she was the first female on the pool league in Cheyenne in the early 70's. She was also on a few bowling leagues. A Bible Study leader in her home for many years. She loved playing card games with friends, but most of all loved spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughters, Kimren Smith (Johnnie Smith) and Danette Torres (Rick Murbach); five grandchildren, Amber Smith Vines, Landon Smith, Brooke Musser (Josh Musser), Rayne Romero (Jr.) and Sheena Pacheco; great=grandchildren, Bryce Boyd, Arys Boyd, Maddox Boyd, Lynox Musser, Aspyn Musser, Joslyn Musser, Ethan McCarrick, Evan Kelly, Colt Romero, Anyssa Thomason-Joseph, and Aaron Pacheco; siblings, Judy Karlins, Jerry Ocheskey (Cecilia), Gail Rogers (Dennis), Richard Ocheskey (Cheryl), Barbara Ocheskey and Robert Ocheskey (Brenda); and lots of nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her late husband, Cecilio "Jimmy" Torres; her mother, Elaine Ocheskey; and her sisters, Patricia Wertz, and Linda Olson. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Lions Park Amphitheater, Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Jason Brittain from Creative Ministries officiating the ceremony. There will be refreshments following. We hope to see you there!
