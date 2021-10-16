Rudy F. Torrez

 

1958-2021 Rudy F. Torrez, 63, of Cheyenne died October 12. He was born February 13, 1958 in Cheyenne. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

