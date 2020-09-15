James E. Townsend 1957-2045 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of beloved husband, father and friend James Townsend. James passed away suddenly of a heart attack at age 62 early Wednesday morning September the 9th. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Summit Wesleyan Church in Buffalo Wyoming on Friday September 18th at 2 pm. Donations in James' memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Horns in care of Harness Funeral Home located at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at: www.harnessfuneralhome.com James Edward Townsend was born the 8th of 9 siblings in Flint Michigan October 19th, 1957 to Wayne and Mary Townsend. The Family relocated in 1960 to San Diego where he spent his childhood playing sports, hunting, fishing, and surfing. James graduated from La Jolla High School in 1977 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force which landed him at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne Wyoming where he served as a firefighter. He was honorably discharged and began service with the Cheyenne fire department in 1981, ending his service as an engineer in 2010. It was in Cheyenne where he put down roots and married Cynthia Huebsch in 1982. They had two sons, Sam and Carl who spent their formative years primarily in Cheyenne. James retired from firefighting and relocated to Buffalo where he continued his love of serving others through various avenues most notably as a beloved school bus driver. James also became involved with the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Horns driving the activities bus for countless outdoor adventures and fishing trips. James' kindness and generosity was experienced by all who knew him and his absence will be deeply felt. James is survived by his sons, Sam and Carl with daughter in law Kayla, wife, five brothers and three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews all with children of their own.
