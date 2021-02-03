Barbara "Sharon" Trainer 1945-2021 Barbara "Sharon" Trainer, 75, of Cheyenne passed away January 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Sharon was born June 25, 1945 in Shamrock, Texas, to Calvin and Eloise (Pike) Haws. She was the owner of Easy Way Laundry. She was an avid quilter and gardener. She loved to read and spoil her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Troy Trainer, Vickie (Nathan) Maine and Paula (Matthew) McClure, all of Cheyenne; siblings, Velda Young and Dexter Haws; grandchildren, Breahna (Isaiah) Martinez, Rachelle Maine, Miranda (David) Maine, Grace Maine, Cody Trainer, Hilary Trainer and Dorian Scholz; five great-grandchildren; and niece, Tammie Green. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Pearl Coates, Lawrence Haws, Verdell Haws, Lavone Disney, Calvin Haws and Vickie Trainer. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m to 12:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Services are under the care of Schrader. Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
