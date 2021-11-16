Donald Thomas "Don" Trammell 1931-2021 A graveside funeral service will be held for Donald Thomas “Don” Trammell, 89 at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Kirby Kudlak of The Esterbrook Community Church in Esterbrook, Wyoming officiating. Don Trammell of Douglas departed this life with his sons and caregivers present on Saturday, November 13, 2021 just five days short of his 90th birthday. Don was born Wednesday, November 18, 1931in Maud, Oklahoma the eldest son of Oren Kenneth and Nell Lucille (Petrie) Trammell. He served in the Wyoming National Guard, and co-owned a service station in Douglas with his father and brother for two years. While on a survey crew in New Mexico, he would meet the love of his life, Cecil Ann “Cindy” Romine and spent 64 years married until her death in 2019 in Douglas. Working for the Wyoming Highway Department, he and his family moved from Evanston to Rock Springs and then to Cheyenne, where he began a career in the private sector as VP of Operations at Read’s Ready Mix. Returning to work for the state, he transferred to Sheridan retiring after 35 years of service to the Wyoming Highway Department. In Cheyenne, Don and Cindy were very active with the youth of their church running the Baptist Youth Organization for five years until they moved to Sheridan. Retiring to Story, Wyoming they built their dream home settling down to enjoy their golden years with their grandchildren, friends, and family. On the advice of his doctor Don and Cindy relocated back to Douglas in 2010. Don loved camping, fishing, and being out in the nature of his beloved Wyoming. With his easy-going manner, sharp wit, and love of practical jokes he never failed to set people at ease. His life was one of service to his family, church, state, and nation. He is survived by his sons, Dan (Diana) Trammell of Denver, Colorado, Michael (Kathy) Trammell and Jeff (Ange) Trammell both of Twin Falls, Idaho; eleven grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his father, Oren; on December 17, 1990; mother, Nell, on August 14, 1957; wife, Cindy, on July 1, 2019; son, Donny Trammell, on July 25, 2017; brother, Kenneth Oren Trammell; and a grandson. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Esterbrook Community Church,37 Pine Drive Esterbrook, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 would be appreciated by the family. Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com