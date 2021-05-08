David Trefren 1959-2021 David W. Trefren died unexpectedly January 17, 2021. Dave was born in Ord, Nebraska to Ted and Margie Trefren on November 17, 1959. He was the sixth of seven children. The family moved to Cheyenne about a year later and Dave lived there his entire life. Dave loved hunting, fishing, camping, scuba diving, riding motorcycles, skiing, and snowmobiling with his family and friends. Dave will be remembered for his colorful phrases (fine as frog hair), jokes, bird calls, elk calls, and sense of adventure and fearlessness. He loved to help people and was always looking out for the underdog, but he never let anyone take themselves too seriously. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Margie Trefren and his life time buddy, Bill Ragsdale. He is survived by his wife, Dale, and their three children; Kristen Trefren, her husband Greg and their three children Raymond, Eric, and Lucy; Jennie Boulerice, her husband Jesse and their FurBaby Tsavo; Jeff Trefren, his wife Katrina and their children Hunter and Ryker; his brothers John, Phil, Matt, and Paul; his sisters, Debbie and Julie, and many, many well loved nieces and nephews and honorary nieces and nephews. The service was delayed because of COVID-19. David's family will be hosting a memorial service on Monday, May 10th at 2:00 pm at The Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center located at 1230 W. 8th Ave. in Cheyenne. All are welcome to come celebrate this great man's life.