Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY... At 636 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Federal, or 17 miles northwest of Cheyenne, moving southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near... Warren AFB, North Cheyenne and Warren Af Base around 700 PM MDT. Frontier Park and South Greeley around 705 PM MDT. Ranchettes around 710 PM MDT. Cheyenne around 715 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 4 and 30. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 352 and 367. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.