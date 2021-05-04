David Trefren 1959-2021 The family of Dave Trefren will be hosting a memorial service on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 2pm at the new Cheyenne Frontier Days Headquarters Building.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Changes are coming March 2017. Instead of 10 free articles, enjoy 30 (1 per day) with login.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY... At 636 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Federal, or 17 miles northwest of Cheyenne, moving southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near... Warren AFB, North Cheyenne and Warren Af Base around 700 PM MDT. Frontier Park and South Greeley around 705 PM MDT. Ranchettes around 710 PM MDT. Cheyenne around 715 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 4 and 30. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 352 and 367. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
David Trefren 1959-2021 The family of Dave Trefren will be hosting a memorial service on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 2pm at the new Cheyenne Frontier Days Headquarters Building.