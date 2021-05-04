David Trefren

 

David Trefren 1959-2021 The family of Dave Trefren will be hosting a memorial service on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 2pm at the new Cheyenne Frontier Days Headquarters Building.

To plant a tree in memory of David Trefren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

