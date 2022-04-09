Joe A. Trevino 1945-2022 Joe A. Trevino, 76, peacefully passed away on March 30, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born at the Fort D. A. Russell post hospital on September 2, 1945, to Alicia S. (Silva) Trevino and Jose O. Trevino. Joe was a life-long resident of Cheyenne and member of the Catholic Church. He graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1964. A proud U.S. Navy Veteran he served both Active Duty and Reserves, retiring from the Reserves in 1990 as a Storekeeper First Class. Following his active-duty service, Joe returned home where he would eventually meet the love of his life and wife of over 46 years, Terri. Joe worked for APW Wyott and the Union Pacific Railroad before finding a rewarding career with the Department of Defense at F.E. Warren AFB. He retired as an Environmental Protection Specialist in 2019 with over 34 years of federal service. Joe was an accomplished scale modeler and built everything (aircraft, ships, cars and model trains). He loved railroading and aviation, passions his sons would inherit. Joe was often found chasing vintage steam locomotives in and around Wyoming. He was always ready to see planes in action and especially loved attending airshows and visiting airbases or aviation museums around the county. He was privileged to be given tours by both his sons on the naval ships they served on. Joe loved the ocean, photography and was a skilled handyman. His ultimate passion, however, was his family. Joe is survived by his wife, Terri (Teresa A. Thompson) Trevino; sons, Benjamin (Nicole) Trevino of Virginia Beach, VA and Jacob (Jillian) Trevino of Owasso, OK; daughter, Lisa Rudolph of Vancouver, WA; and step-son, Derick (Jill) Trevino of Cheyenne. He is also survived by sisters, Peggy (George) Stumpf and Esther (Larry) Neasloney both of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Joseph Trevino of Virginia Beach, VA, Bellamee and DesMarco Trevino of Owasso, OK, Alexander and Lavander Trevino of Vancouver, WA along with a great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose O. and Alicia S. Trevino; younger brother, Raul Trevino of Cheyenne; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Trevino of Cheyenne and nephew, Joey Trevino of Durante, OK. A Vigil for the Deceased will be at 6:00 p.m. on April 11th in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 12th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Carl Gallinger as celebrant. Interment will follow immediately after the Funeral Liturgy at the Cheyenne National Cemetery. After internment there will be a Celebration of Life back at the Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of "SK1 Joe Trevino, USN(Ret)" to the Gary Sinise Foundation at https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate or the United Services Organization (USO) at https://www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor . From his family, "We wish you Fair Winds and Following Seas. Rest Easy, Sailor." Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&
+3
+3
+3
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.