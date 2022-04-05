Joe A. Trevino

 

1945-2022 Joe A. Trevino, 76, of Cheyenne died March 31. He was born September 2, 1945. Vigil for the Deceased is 6:00 p.m. April 11, 2020 at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 a.m. April 12, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with interment in Cheyenne National Cemetery. Condolences and full obituary at www.schradercares.com.

