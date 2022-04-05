...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 40 to 50 MPH with gusts up to
75 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming along and east of the Laramie Range.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk for
vehicle blow overs! Winds of this magnitude may also lead to
tree, power line, and property damage. Secure loose items.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
To plant a tree in memory of Joe Trevino as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1945-2022 Joe A. Trevino, 76, of Cheyenne died March 31. He was born September 2, 1945. Vigil for the Deceased is 6:00 p.m. April 11, 2020 at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 a.m. April 12, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with interment in Cheyenne National Cemetery. Condolences and full obituary at www.schradercares.com.
