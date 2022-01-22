Raul Eddie Trevino 1946-2022 Raul Eddie Trevino, age 75 years old, passed away on January 19, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Raul was the second child born December 18, 1946 in Cheyenne to Jose and Alicia Trevino. He graduated from Central High School in Cheyenne and joined the United States Army in 1965. He served in Korea and received an honorable discharge as a Specialist E5 in 1968. His military honors consisted of the Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Armed Force Expeditionary Medal and the Expert Marksmanship M-14 Medal. After discharge he returned to his home in Cheyenne and worked in a cement construction plant and later attended LCCC auto body classes. He went on to become an excellent body man working at Tyrrell's Body Shop and Cowboy Dodge for many years. During this time, he bought and restored his pride and joy, a 1954 Chevrolet pickup. Raul is preceded in death by his parents and his son Raul "Joey" Joseph who was living in Oklahoma. He is survived by his siblings, Joe (Terri) Trevino, Esther (Larry) Neasloney and Peggy (George) Stumpf, all in Cheyenne; his son, Eddie Joseph in Korea; stepsons, David Lucas of Florida, and Chris George of North Carolina; step-daughter, Dana Spilman of South Carolina; grandchildren, Raul Eddie Trevino of Oklahoma and Samantha Ragat of Colorado; step-granddaughter, Sessily Pence of Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and his close friend, Ginger Diesing and her family of Cheyenne. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Services and interment at Cheyenne National Cemetery will take place at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davis Hospice Center, 6000 Sycamore Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.